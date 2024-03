William Reinhart, 82, of Punxsutawney died Sunday, March 10, 2024 following an illness. Born April 22, 1941 at Adrian Hospital, he was the son of the late Clarence and Ruth Weber Reinhart. He was a graduate of Punxsutawney High School and continued his education obtaining a degree in Computers. He proudly and honorably served his country in the Air Force, […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/william-reinhart/