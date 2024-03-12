RIDGWAY – The North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission (North Central) has announced that Brent Addleman has been named as the organization’s new marketing and communications coordinator.

Jim Chorney, who serves as executive director of the organization, said the newly created position will work to inform the region’s residents of the initiatives undertaken by North Central across the six-county region.

The position will also work with local government officials with a focus on community development and economic growth.

“North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission would like to extend a warm welcome to our newest addition, Brent Addleman, who has taken on the role of marketing and communications coordinator,” Chorney said.

“With his expertise and enthusiasm, we look forward to reaching new heights in our public outreach efforts across the entire six-county region.”

North Central serves business and industry in Cameron, Clearfield, Elk, Jefferson, McKean and Potter counties across business financing, community development, enterprise development, information technology and broadband, transportation, and WIC (women, infants and children) programs.

Amy Kessler, who serves as director of Community Development & Regional Planning, said she is excited about the skills and expertise Addleman will bring to the organization.

“I am delighted to welcome Brent to our North Central team as a key player in enhancing our regional public participation and engagement initiatives,” Kessler said.

“Brent brings a unique blend of skills and a proven track record of fostering community involvement that is critical to our overall mission.

“His expertise in building meaningful connections and his deep commitment to understanding and addressing the needs of our regional communities will be invaluable. Brent’s arrival signifies a pivotal moment for us, reinforcing our commitment to not just listen, but actively involve the public in shaping the future of our projects and initiatives.”

Addleman comes to North Central following a 28-year career in the news industry, having worked in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New York, North Carolina, Texas and Illinois.

“I’m excited about joining the hard-working, dedicated staff here at North Central,” Addleman said.

“This organization has a long-standing tradition of helping businesses and people thrive in the region, and I am looking forward to helping maintain that tradition. I look forward to working with the staff, local government officials, businesses, and individuals and telling their success stories.”