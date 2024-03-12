CLEARFIELD COUNTY – A local non-profit organization is currently in need of some helping hands.

Habitat for Humanity is a non-profit housing organization that works in local communities across all 50 states and in more than 70 countries around the world.

The organization’s vision is of “a world where everyone has a decent place to live.”

And, it works towards this vision by “building and improving homes in partnership with individuals and families in need of a decent and affordable place to live.”

In February the local Habitat organization suffered a tremendous loss with the passing of John Farr.

Farr was passionate about helping others in meaningful ways—particularly through his tireless work to revive and sustain Habitat for Humanity of Clearfield County.

He wore many caps for Habitat including board president, construction supervisor and continual supporter and advocate.

Farr undertook more than 20 yearly bicycle trips to raise funds in support of Habitat’s mission and also founded and organized the “King of the Mountain” bicycle race, an annual Habitat fundraiser.

Farr—his heart and his work—can never be replaced, but Habitat’s work must continue. Currently the organization finds itself in need of some helping hands.

Habitat for Humanity of Clearfield County needs “skilled, committed and reliable” individuals who are retired/semi-retired and able to volunteer a couple days weekly at its construction locations.

Ideally they would also have knowledge of and experience in carpentry and masonry work, along with the ability to work collaboratively with others for timely completion of projects.

If you have a heart of compassion, strong desire to help others and would like to volunteer with Habitat, please e-mail: hello@clearfieldhabitat.com.