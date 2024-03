James R. Overly, Sr., 85, of Punxsutawney, died Monday, March 11, 2024, at the Punxsutawney Area Hospital. He was born September 17, 1938, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Mary Loretta (Schneider) and James Luther Overly. On August 16, 1957, he married Erda “Carol” (Simons) Overly, who survives. Jim was a member of Saints Cosmas and Damian Roman Catholic […]

