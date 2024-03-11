PUNXSUTAWNEY – An altercation between two males at a Jefferson County store has reportedly left one dead and the other in police custody.

The fatal shooting occurred around 12:15 p.m. March 11 at the Walmart Supercenter in Young Township, according to Punxsutawney state police.

The investigation is being handled by the Troop C Crime Unit and members of the state police.

There are no threats to the general public and the suspect is in custody, state police said, noting further information will be released as the investigation evolves.