CLEARFIELD – The Joint Operating Committee of the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center (CCCTC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Fred McGarry as the new CCCTC Masonry Construction instructor.

McGarry graduated from the Curwensville Area High School as well as the CCCTC. He has worked in the masonry field for 37 years and has extensive field experience in residential, commercial, non-union and union positions in several different states.

McGarry is excited to bring his experience and knowledge to the CCCTC.

The Masonry Construction program accepts high school students from five surrounding sending schools, as well as adults.

Its mission at the CCCTC is to provide quality career-technical education programs and services that prepare youth and adults for success in the workplace, post-secondary and community, now and in the future, and staff members are excited to have McGarry as part of the team.

To learn more about the CCCTC, visit at www.ccctc.edu.