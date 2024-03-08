Editor’s Note: GANT has teamed up with local law enforcement agencies throughout Clearfield County to develop a listing of persons for whom there are arrest warrants. Anyone with information about wanted persons is asked to contact the appropriate law enforcement agency. GANT will update its warrant page monthly based upon information provided by the participating law enforcement agencies.

Clearfield County Sheriff’s Office

Contact: 814-765-2641, Ext. 2159

Kacee T. Bell Bench Warrant Jesse B. Breeden Bench Warrant Samantha N. Brown Bench Warrant Samantha Claybaugh Bench Warrant Nicole M. Colby Bench Warrant Brittany M. Davis Bench Warrant Gary L. Dillon Bench Warrant Michael E. Durick Bench Warrant Nicholas J. Everett Bench Warrant Dennis T. Foster Bench Warrant Robert F. Gaines Bench Warrant Timothy L. Geer Bench Warrant Alicia D. Horsey Bench Warrant Jacob P. Interthal Bench Warrant Nicole A. Johnson Bench Warrant Creighton Lawrence Bench Warrant Michael W. Lowe Bench Warrant Jessica L. Luzier Bench Warrant Joshua M. Mackey Bench Warrant Hannah R. McGarvey Bench Warrant Izaak R. Perks Bench Warrant Jennifer L. Perry Bench Warrant Julie S. Peters Bench Warrant Shyla R. Powers Bench Warrant Jasmine D. Sacolic Bench Warrant Matthew S. Scoggins Bench Warrant Joni L. Shawley Bench Warrant Stephen A. Shoffner Bench Warrant Bradley A. Teats Bench Warrant David M. Teats Bench Warrant Brandon M. Thompson Bench Warrant Troy L. Watkins Bench Warrant James H. Wolfe Bench Warrant Autumn L. Zendek Bench Warrant