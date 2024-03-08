DUBOIS – Penn Highlands Healthcare is inviting parents-to-be to an informal gathering at Penn Highlands DuBois to meet the hospital’s labor and delivery providers.

The event will be held Monday, March 18, 2024 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Penn Highlands Life’s Journey OB/GYN on the second floor of the Center of Excellence, which is located at 123 Hospital Ave., in DuBois.

The gathering will provide an opportunity for expectant parents to casually talk with physicians and nurses who provide labor and delivery care at Penn Highlands DuBois.

For more information about maternity services, visit www.phhealthcare.org/baby or call 814-371-1900.