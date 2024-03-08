An area woman’s cat recently placed in the Top 10 of a national pet contest.

“Sunny”—who makes his home with Shannon Dysard—placed ninth out of 40 in his group in America’s Favorite Pet contest. The contest supports the PAWS (Progressive Animal Welfare Society) Foundation.

Sunny has cerebellar hypoplasia and a cleft lip. He loves trips and people. Other past-times include chasing a laser light down the hall, sharing dinner with his family and cuddling.

Shannon adores Sunny’s disposition.

“He poses for pictures, goes for car rides and meets new people,” all while bringing awareness of CH to his new friends.

“He’s overcoming obstacles and living his best life.” He’s “great at hugs” and helping his humans just “relax.”

Sunny brings a smile to every face, shared Shannon. “He’s just so cute!”