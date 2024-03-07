CLEARFIELD- A former Clearfield man charged with repeatedly sexually assaulting a seven-year-old girl pleaded guilty Wednesday in Clearfield County Court.

Willie Ray Hockenberry, 68, whose address is now listed as Philipsburg, was the subject of a hearing to determine whether he was a sexually-violent predator.

William Allenbaugh II, a member of the sexual assessment board, testified that after reviewing the case, his opinion is that Hockenberry, who had two victims, is a sexually-violent predator.

Hockenberry pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated indecent assault, statutory sexual assault and indecent assault, all felonies in connection with incidents between 2013 and 2019.

District Attorney Ryan Sayers asked President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman to give Hockenberry more than the maximum sentence of 10 years recommended by the probation department.

“He already has three years in and could max out before the end of his life,” Sayers stated. A longer sentence would mean he would be monitored for the rest of his natural life.

His defense attorney, Ryan Dobo, noted that Hockenberry has already been in jail for a long period of time and is ready to move on.

Ammerman explained he received written victim impact statements from the family and was taking these into consideration before sentencing Hockenberry to a total of five to 20 years in state prison followed by six years probation.

Hockenberry must register with authorities under Megan’s Law for the rest of his life. He was also ordered to attend sex offender counseling and to have no unsupervised contact with any female under the age of 18.

Ammerman noted that there was “a lot of grief and guilt” in the mother’s statement and assured her it was not her fault.

“This could happen to anyone-any family.” He went on to say most people don’t realize how many sex offenders are out there and it is common to have someone who seems like a good person turn out to be a pedophile.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, in April 2021, the victim’s mother told police her daughter recently said Hockenberry had sexually abused her when she was younger.

The girl reportedly said he first touched her inappropriately when she was seven-years-old, regularly touched her privates with his when she was eight-years-old with the abuse evolving into intercourse with him until she had her first period.

A second victim reported that he had also touched her inappropriately on several occasions.

The criminal complaint notes that in 1981 Hockenberry was charged with statutory sexual assault for allegedly having sex with a 12-year-old girl.