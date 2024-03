Connie (Morrow) Dezanet, age 77, of Sneads Ferry, NC, died February 29, 2024 in Wilmington, NC, after a lengthy illness. A daughter of the late Ronald and Gladys (Baughman) Morrow, she was born on May 24, 1946 in Brockway, PA. On September 9, 1972 she married Gary Dezanet, who survives in North Carolina. Besides her parents, Connie was predeceased by: […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/connie-morrow-dezanet/