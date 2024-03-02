CLEARFIELD – On Feb. 24, Knights representing St. John XXIII Council and Our Lady of the Valley participated in their annual Chicken and Rib BBQ dinner fundraiser.

The knights prepared over 580 meals, as well as provided some meals to the Good Samaritan Center of Clearfield free of charge. The Knights four principles—charity, unity, fraternity and patriotism—were all met in their activities.

Knights representing Houtzdale’s parish, Christ the King, and Curwensville and Grampian parishes of St. Bonaventure and St. Timothy would like to thank everyone who ordered and participated in their BBQ.