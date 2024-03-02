SHARON — After the first day wrestling at the PIAA AA Northwest Regional Tournament, the Clearfield Bison sit in fourth place with 35 points out of the 38 schools represented from Districts 9 and 10.

Perennial state power Reynolds leads the team race with 51.5 points and has five semifinalists. General McLane is second with 43.5 points, and Cranberry is just ahead of the Bison with 35.5.

Reaching the semis for the Bison are Cash Diehl (29-9) at 121, Brady Collins (40-2) at 152, and Carter Chamberlain (29-8) at 215.

The first round of consolations are slated for 9:15 on Saturday morning and eight Bison and three Curwensville Golden Tide wrestlers will be looking to come back through the wrestle backs to try and place top-4 and reach their goal of qualifying for the PIAA State Championships in Hershey next week.

Clearfield went 6-8 for the evening as the three semifinalists all went 1-0 and Bryndin Chamberlain (23-18) at 127, Ty Aveni (33-18) at 145, and Nick Bailor (19-17) at 285 each went 1-1. Losing their first match, either in the round of 16 or the quarterfinals, were Dakota Shugarts (21-16) at 114, Colton Ryan (32-12) at 139, Colton Bumbarger (22-17) at 139, Will Domico (24-14), and Carter Freeland (13-11) at 172.

For the Tide, Logan Aughenbaugh (39-8) at 172 went 1-1 and Austin Gilliland (24-14) at 107 and Trenton Guiher (27-15) at 215 each lost their lone match.

Semifinal opponents for the Bison are Cael Dailey (25-6) from Franklin for Diehl, Caullin Summers (37-4) from Sharpsville for Collins , and Magnus Lloyd (39-4) from General McLane for Chamberlain. Lloyd was sixth in the state last year, while Summers was eighth.

Complete Northwest Regional results courtesy PA-Wrestling.com can be found by clicking HERE.

Complete Bison Results from Day 1 (with Bison in bold):

Championship Round 1

114 – Cadyn Shetler (Maplewood) dec. Dakota Shugarts, 6-0

127 – Bryndin Chamberlain pinned Parker Miller (Titusville), 0:53

139 – Konnor Kimmy (North East) dec. Colton Bumbarger, 1-0

145 – Ty Aveni dec. Greyden Gustas (Reynolds), 1-0

160 – Gavin Donaldson (Titusville) dec. Will Domico, 2-1

172 – Josh Divens (Sharpsville) dec. Carter Freeland, 7-3

285 – Nick Bailor pinned Casey Resek (Reynolds), 5:06

Championship Quarterfinals

121 – Cash Diehl dec. Steven Willis (Corry Area), 5-1

127 – Logan Stewart (Reynolds) won by tech. fall over Bryndin Chamberlain, 17-1

133 – Clay Kimmy (General McLane) dec. Colton Ryan, 10-7

145 – Brody Beck (Cambridge Springs) dec. Ty Aveni, 3-0

152 – Brady Collins pinned Zac Turberville (Slippery Rock), 2:13

189 – Carter Chamberlain pinned Colton Tupper (Reynolds), 0:22

285 – Garet Guthrie (Commodore Perry) dec. Nick Bailor, 3-2

Complete Golden Tide results (with Tide in bold):

Championship Round 1

107 – Drew Gilarno (Commodore Perry) dec. Austin Gilliland, 7-4

172 – Logan Augenbaugh pinned Kameron Mong (Titusville), 0:28

215 – Sam Kightlinger (Harbor Creek) dec. Trenton Guiher, 1-0

Championship Quarterfinals

172 – Mason Savitz (Corry Area) pinned Logan Augenbaugh, 2:17