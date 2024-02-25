JOHNSTOWN — The Curwensville Lady Tide and Clearfield Lady Bison girls wrestling teams competed in the District 5/6/9 Championship on Saturday at the University of Pittsburg, Johnstown in the first step towards the first ever PIAA Girls State Wrestling Championships.

Out of 23 schools represented, the Lady Tide finished in second place in the team race with 97 points as the team title went to Bishop McCort with 121 points.

The injury plagued Lady Bison only sent a two-person team and ended up tied for 17th place with Moshannon Valley and Punxsutawney with 24 points.

The top-6 wrestlers are moving on to next Saturday’s Central Region Tournament at Milton High School, where they will be joined by District’s 2 and 4, and they will be looking to finish in the top-4 and compete at the Giant Center in Hershey on March 7-9.

The Lady Tide sent a 10-person team and nine are advancing.

Mike Astorino – District 5/6/9 Coach of the Year

They had two silver medalists in Savannah Carfley (14-12) at 124 and Gabby Bamberger (22-13) at 148.

The depth of the Lady Tide, evidenced by their five fourth place finishers is what got them so high in the team standings. They were Skylar Turner (3-11) at 118, Tessa Queen (21-12) at 142, Savannah Harley (1-10) at 155, Emily Neeper (12-11) at 190, and Taylor Shirley (1-5) at 235.

In fifth and sixth were Matilyn McCracken (0-14) at 130 and Jordin Peoples (5-13) at 106 respectively.

Finishing one spot short of moving on in seventh place was Kylee Hilterman (0-9) at 170.

Curwensville Lady Tide Head Coach Mike Astorino was named 2023-24 District 5/6/9 Coach of the Year.

The Lady Bison only managed to send two girls to the tournament and both will advance to the Central Region Tournament.

Aylee Johnston – 3rd at 170 and Alara Quickel – 6th at 136, for the Lady Bison

170 pounder Aylee Johnston (14-10) went 3-1 on the day and placed third at 170 pounds.

She will be joined by 136 pounder Alara Quickel (9-14) who was sixth at 136.

Complete tourney results courtesy Flo Wrestling can be found by clicking HERE.