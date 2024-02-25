CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Nobody might have had themselves a bigger District 9 2A Individual Wrestling Tournament this past weekend (Feb. 23-24) than Brockway’s Weston Pisarchick. With his 4-3 victory over Elijah Brosius of Cranberry in the 127-pound finals, Pisarchick became the 41st four-time District 9 champion. The most recent four-timer prior to Pisarchick was Brookville’s Owen Reinsel in 2022. […]

