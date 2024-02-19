BROCKWAY — The Clearfield Bison Junior High wrestling team won their first ever District 9 AA title over the weekend, easily outdistancing the runner-up Port Allegany Gators 207 to 155.5. The Curwensville Golden Tide was third with 139 points in the 15-team field.

Champs for the Bison were Matthew Rowles (101 pounds), Bo Aveni (108) with his second district crown, Connor Peacock (115) who won as the number four seed, Brayden Wills (155), Ryan Ludwig (190), and Matthew Peace at 250.

Third place finishers were Jack Dale (94) and Timothy Taylor (210). In fourth was Curtis Putt (122).

The Tide’s lone champ was Caleb Hendershot at 210. Silver medalists were Kael McGary at 80, Reed Hawkins at 155, and Jackson Stephens at 250.

Third for the Tide was Colton Queen at 138, and fourth place finishers were Dean Swatsworth at 108 and Gabe Wishchuck at 115.

Clearfield Bison Head Coach Harlen Funk was awarded the District 9 Junior High Coach of the Year. He is assisted by Troy Danver and Aaron Rowles.

Complete Results courtesy FloArena can be found by clicking HERE