OSCEOLA MILLS – Front and Centre Productions Inc. has received state arts funding support through a grant from the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, a state agency funded by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

The Pennsylvania Council on the Arts was established in 1966 through legislation. The mission is to strengthen the cultural, educational and economic vitality of Pennsylvania’s communities through the arts.

The goals of the council are to strengthen Pennsylvania communities through the arts, connect and increase Pennsylvanians’ access to life-long learning through the arts, and to champion public awareness and appreciation of the arts in Pennsylvania communities.

Centre Foundation is a non-profit organization located in State College. The mission is to inspire and facilitate a culture of giving and engagement that cultivates a vibrant, equitable and inclusive community.

Centre Foundation values collaboration, expertise, impact, inclusivity, innovation, integrity and leadership.

This $5,000 grant, through the partnership of the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts and Centre Foundation, will help Front and Centre Productions Inc. continue serving the Moshannon Valley communities with top-tier visual and performing arts opportunities.

This funding will assist in continuing programming including IGNITE Youth Theatre, INSPIRE Community Theatre, ILLUSIONS Dance Studio, IMAGINE Arts and Crafts and ILLUMINATE Music.

The funding will also support additional building improvements in order to provide the best facility available for participants.

Front and Centre Productions Inc. has a three-fold mission: to present high-quality arts experiences for the cultural education, entertainment and inspiration of the Moshannon Valley communities, to foster and develop artistic talents and skills of all participants and, to encourage public appreciation of the arts and to develop future audiences and supporters of the arts.