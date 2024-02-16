BROCKWAY — There was roughly 13 minutes of actual mat time in the Curwensville – Brockway wrestling match Thursday night, as there were five contested bouts, all ending in falls.
The visiting Golden Tide went 3-2 in those matches, but couldn’t over come gifting the Rovers 30 points via forfeit.
The Tide, who ended their regular season with an 8-15 record, will now turn their efforts toward preparation for the individual post season, which begins next Friday afternoon at Clarion University with the District 9 Championships.
Senior Logan Aughenbaugh (35-6) at 172 picked up career win number 97 with his second period fall while fellow senior at 215 Trenton Guiher (24-12) notched his 64th career win with a first period fall.
Junior 189 pounder Alex Murawski (23-13) also had a second period fall.
Noah Pentz (12-19) received a forfeit at 121, as did Brooks Hendershot (12-12) at 285.
|Weight
|Summary
|BAH
|CAH
|107
|Gage Park (Brockway Area Hs) FORFEIT
|6
|0
|114
|NO MATCH
|6
|0
|121
|Noah Pentz (Curwensville Area Hs) FORFEIT
|6
|6
|127
|Weston Pisarchick (Brockway Area Hs) over Cooper Haag (Curwensville Area Hs) (Fall 0:46)
|12
|6
|133
|Colton Ross (Brockway Area Hs) FORFEIT
|18
|6
|139
|Parker Pisarchick (Brockway Area Hs) FORFEIT
|24
|6
|145
|Cash Butters (Brockway Area Hs) FORFEIT
|30
|6
|152
|Dylan Bash (Brockway Area Hs) FORFEIT
|36
|6
|160
|Blake Pisarcik (Brockway Area Hs) over Sam Gustafson (Curwensville Area Hs) (Fall 3:29)
|42
|6
|172
|Logan Aughenbaugh (Curwensville Area Hs) over Jack Smith (Brockway Area Hs) (Fall 2:42)
|42
|12
|189
|Alex Murawski (Curwensville Area Hs) over Madox Decker (Brockway Area Hs) (Fall 3:19)
|42
|18
|215
|Trenton Guiher (Curwensville Area Hs) over Michael Pirrow (Brockway Area Hs) (Fall 1:53)
|42
|24
|285
|Brooks Hendershot (Curwensville Area Hs) FORFEIT
|42
|30
FINAL GOLDEN TIDE SCOREBOARD:
Date Opponent Score Record
12/01 & 02 @ ICC Tourney – Claysburg-Kimmel 89.5 pts. 7th Place
12/07 @ Claysburg-Kimmel 44 – 21 1 – 0
12/12 WEST BRANCH 39 – 36 2 – 0
12/14 GLENDALE 24 – 50 2 – 1
12/16 @ Redbank Duals
12/16 vs. Highland Heights 30 – 45 2 – 2
12/16 vs. Punxsutawney 30 – 42 2 – 3
12/16 vs. Oswayo Valley 36 – 15 3 – 3
12/16 vs. Kane 42 – 29 4 – 3
12/16 vs. West Shamokin 54 – 24 5 – 3
12/16 vs. Central Clarion 24 – 45 5 – 4
01/04 @ Tussey Mountain 36 – 42 5 – 5
01/09 @ Moshannon Valley ppd. 5 – 5
01/10 @ Moshannon Valley 28 – 39 5 – 6
01/11 @ Mount Union 18 – 46 5 – 7
01/12 & 13 @ Mid-Winter Mayhem – IUP 23 pts. 47th place
01/16 JUNIATA VALLEY ppd. 5 – 7
01/17 JUNIATA VALLEY 46 – 18 6 – 7
01/20 @ Bison Duals – Clearfield
01/20 vs. Ridgway 30 – 37 6 – 8
01/20 vs. Montoursville 13 – 59 6 – 9
01/20 vs. Benton 42 – 30 7 – 9
01/20 vs. Butler 30 – 39 7 – 10
01/20 vs. DuBois 24 – 54 7 – 11
01/20 vs. Union City 42 – 30 8 – 11
01/24 BROOKVILLE 18 – 48 8 – 12
01/26 & 27 @ Fred Bell Tourney – Grove City 83 pts. 18th place
02/03 @ Team Districts – Brookville
02/03 vs. Port Allegany 15 – 60 8 – 13
02/13 @ Redbank Valley 27 – 36 8 – 14
02/15 @ Brockway 30 – 42 8 – 15
02/23 & 24 @ District 9 Tourney – Clarion
03/01 & 02 @ Northwest Regional – Sharon
03/07 – 09 @ PIAA State Tourney – Hershey