BROCKWAY — There was roughly 13 minutes of actual mat time in the Curwensville – Brockway wrestling match Thursday night, as there were five contested bouts, all ending in falls.

The visiting Golden Tide went 3-2 in those matches, but couldn’t over come gifting the Rovers 30 points via forfeit.

The Tide, who ended their regular season with an 8-15 record, will now turn their efforts toward preparation for the individual post season, which begins next Friday afternoon at Clarion University with the District 9 Championships.

Senior Logan Aughenbaugh (35-6) at 172 picked up career win number 97 with his second period fall while fellow senior at 215 Trenton Guiher (24-12) notched his 64th career win with a first period fall.

Junior 189 pounder Alex Murawski (23-13) also had a second period fall.

Noah Pentz (12-19) received a forfeit at 121, as did Brooks Hendershot (12-12) at 285.

FINAL GOLDEN TIDE SCOREBOARD:

Date Opponent Score Record

12/01 & 02 @ ICC Tourney – Claysburg-Kimmel 89.5 pts. 7th Place

12/07 @ Claysburg-Kimmel 44 – 21 1 – 0

12/12 WEST BRANCH 39 – 36 2 – 0

12/14 GLENDALE 24 – 50 2 – 1

12/16 @ Redbank Duals

12/16 vs. Highland Heights 30 – 45 2 – 2

12/16 vs. Punxsutawney 30 – 42 2 – 3

12/16 vs. Oswayo Valley 36 – 15 3 – 3

12/16 vs. Kane 42 – 29 4 – 3

12/16 vs. West Shamokin 54 – 24 5 – 3

12/16 vs. Central Clarion 24 – 45 5 – 4

01/04 @ Tussey Mountain 36 – 42 5 – 5

01/09 @ Moshannon Valley ppd. 5 – 5

01/10 @ Moshannon Valley 28 – 39 5 – 6

01/11 @ Mount Union 18 – 46 5 – 7

01/12 & 13 @ Mid-Winter Mayhem – IUP 23 pts. 47th place

01/16 JUNIATA VALLEY ppd. 5 – 7

01/17 JUNIATA VALLEY 46 – 18 6 – 7

01/20 @ Bison Duals – Clearfield

01/20 vs. Ridgway 30 – 37 6 – 8

01/20 vs. Montoursville 13 – 59 6 – 9

01/20 vs. Benton 42 – 30 7 – 9

01/20 vs. Butler 30 – 39 7 – 10

01/20 vs. DuBois 24 – 54 7 – 11

01/20 vs. Union City 42 – 30 8 – 11

01/24 BROOKVILLE 18 – 48 8 – 12

01/26 & 27 @ Fred Bell Tourney – Grove City 83 pts. 18th place

02/03 @ Team Districts – Brookville

02/03 vs. Port Allegany 15 – 60 8 – 13

02/13 @ Redbank Valley 27 – 36 8 – 14

02/15 @ Brockway 30 – 42 8 – 15

02/23 & 24 @ District 9 Tourney – Clarion

03/01 & 02 @ Northwest Regional – Sharon

03/07 – 09 @ PIAA State Tourney – Hershey