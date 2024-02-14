NEW BETHLEHEM — The Curwensville Golden Tide and Redbank Valley Bulldogs split eight contested matches during their dual meet Tuesday night, but the Tide couldn’t overcome forfeits at the first three weight classes to start the night and were handed a 36-27 loss.
With the loss, the Tide drop to 8-14 on the year, with one match remaining, that being a trip to Brockway on Thursday.
Picking up pins for the Tide were Logan Aughenbaugh (34-6) at 172, his 96th career win, Alex Murawski (22-18) at 189, and Brooks Hendershot (11-12) at 285.
Austin Gilliland (21-12) received an injury default at 107 and Trenton Guiher (23-12) had a 5-0 shut out at 215.
Down 24-0, the Tide rattled off enough wins with bonus points to take a 27-24 lead, but the hosts picked up back-to-back falls to close out the dual.
|Weight
|Summary
|RVH
|CAH
|139
|Colton Cicciarelli (Redbank Valley Hs) FORFEIT
|6
|0
|145
|Blake Duncan (Redbank Valley Hs) FORFEIT
|12
|0
|152
|Jordan Smith (Redbank Valley Hs) FORFEIT
|18
|0
|160
|Nolan Barnett (Redbank Valley Hs) over Sam Gustafson (Curwensville Area Hs) (Fall 3:55)
|24
|0
|172
|Logan Aughenbaugh (Curwensville Area Hs) over Drew Byers (Redbank Valley Hs) (Fall 0:40)
|24
|6
|189
|Alex Murawski (Curwensville Area Hs) over Devon Weckerly (Redbank Valley Hs) (Fall 3:16)
|24
|12
|215
|Trenton Guiher (Curwensville Area Hs) over Shaffer Garrett (Redbank Valley Hs) (Dec 5-0)
|24
|15
|285
|Brooks Hendershot (Curwensville Area Hs) over Joseph Sage (Redbank Valley Hs) (Fall 3:58)
|24
|21
|107
|NO MATCH
|24
|21
|114
|Austin Gilliland (Curwensville Area Hs) over Caden Burns (Redbank Valley Hs) (Def.)
|24
|27
|121
|Daniel Evans (Redbank Valley Hs) over Noah Pentz (Curwensville Area Hs) (Fall 2:40)
|30
|27
|127
|Ayden Adams (Redbank Valley Hs) over Cooper Haag (Curwensville Area Hs) (Fall 2:54)
|36
|27
|133
|NO MATCH
|36
|27