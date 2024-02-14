NEW BETHLEHEM — The Curwensville Golden Tide and Redbank Valley Bulldogs split eight contested matches during their dual meet Tuesday night, but the Tide couldn’t overcome forfeits at the first three weight classes to start the night and were handed a 36-27 loss.

With the loss, the Tide drop to 8-14 on the year, with one match remaining, that being a trip to Brockway on Thursday.

Picking up pins for the Tide were Logan Aughenbaugh (34-6) at 172, his 96th career win, Alex Murawski (22-18) at 189, and Brooks Hendershot (11-12) at 285.

Austin Gilliland (21-12) received an injury default at 107 and Trenton Guiher (23-12) had a 5-0 shut out at 215.

Down 24-0, the Tide rattled off enough wins with bonus points to take a 27-24 lead, but the hosts picked up back-to-back falls to close out the dual.