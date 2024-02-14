JOHNSTOWN – A resident of Philipsburg pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of violating the federal narcotics laws, U.S. Attorney Eric G. Olshan announced Tuesday.

David Klanish, 53, pleaded guilty to count two of the superseding indictment before U.S. Senior District Judge Kim R. Gibson.

In connection with the guilty plea, the court was advised that, from in and around January 2020 to in and around March 2020, in the Western District of Pennsylvania, Klanish conspired with others to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine.

Klanish was intercepted on a federal wiretap obtaining quantities of methamphetamine that he distributed to others.

Gibson scheduled sentencing for June 24, 2024. The law provides for a maximum total sentence of not less than 10 years and up to life in prison, a fine of up to $10 million, or both.

Under the federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offense and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Maureen Sheehan-Balchon is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.

The Drug Enforcement Administration and the Pennsylvania State Police conducted the investigation that led to the prosecution of Klanish.

Additional agencies participating in this investigation included the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Homeland Security Investigations, Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General, Clearfield County District Attorney’s Office, Erie County District Attorney’s Office, Millcreek Police Department, Erie Bureau of Police, and other local law enforcement agencies.

This prosecution is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation.

OCDETF identifies, disrupts and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.