Paul D. Woods, 85, Brockway, passed away Sunday, February 11, 2024 at Penn Highlands DuBois. Born November 26, 1938, he was the son of the late Joseph and Nancy Vera (Crawford) Woods. On July 30, 1969, he married Barbara (Reay) Woods in Reynoldsville. She survives. Paul graduated from Brockway High School and served in the U.S. Air Force. He retired […]

