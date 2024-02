Losetta J. “Bonnie” Baroni, age 81, of Woodbine, MD, formerly of DuBois, PA, died Saturday, February 10, 2024 at Shady Grove Medical Center in Rockville, MD. Born on July 14, 1942 in Clearfield, PA, she was the daughter of the late Millard E. and Losetta Mary Ellen (Hoover) Graffius. On August 27, 1960, she married Donald C. Baroni. He preceded […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/losetta-j-bonnie-baroni/