CLEARFIELD – Jason Sones, 39, of Hyde is facing drug charges following an incident Feb. 13, Clearfield Regional police say.

According to a department-issued news release, Sones was located at a Hyde convenience store around 3:10 p.m.

He was reported to have an active warrant, and was subsequently taken into custody once it was confirmed.

During a routine search, Sones was allegedly found in possession of crystal methamphetamine.

He was transported to the Clearfield magistrate’s office to satisfy his warrant and for arraignment.

Sones is charged with possession of a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

A preliminary hearing will be scheduled in the near future, police say.