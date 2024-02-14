CLEARFIELD – A polling place change was approved by the Clearfield County board of commissioners on Tuesday.

After careful consideration and inspection by the Election Office, the board approved the polling place change for Clearfield Borough’s Fourth Ward Precinct.

The precinct was located at Living Bread Ministries Inc., 628 Daisy St., and is being moved to the Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 1010 Dorey St., Clearfield.

The new location meets all handicap accessibility and safety requirements, as well as provides ample and adequate parking for all future elections.

It was noted that the Election Office has made arrangements with Clearfield Borough to create a temporary handicap parking place along the street at the church.

“It’s a very nice facility,” assured Dawn Graham, director of elections.

In other business, the commissioners: