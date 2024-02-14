CLEARFIELD – A polling place change was approved by the Clearfield County board of commissioners on Tuesday.
After careful consideration and inspection by the Election Office, the board approved the polling place change for Clearfield Borough’s Fourth Ward Precinct.
The precinct was located at Living Bread Ministries Inc., 628 Daisy St., and is being moved to the Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 1010 Dorey St., Clearfield.
The new location meets all handicap accessibility and safety requirements, as well as provides ample and adequate parking for all future elections.
It was noted that the Election Office has made arrangements with Clearfield Borough to create a temporary handicap parking place along the street at the church.
“It’s a very nice facility,” assured Dawn Graham, director of elections.
In other business, the commissioners:
- approved an agreement with AVANCA for the Child Accounting and Profile System (AFCARS) used by Children, Youth & Family Services.
- approved a coordination agreement with Service Access & Management for the Probation Department.
- approved consent to assignment of lease for 900 Leonard St., from Rivers Bend to WWA Holdings, which is assigning the lease for Clearfield Magistrate Mike Morris’ office due to the recent purchase.
- approved to advertise Request for Proposals for printing of the county’s fall tax bills.
- approved an addendum to the county’s purchase of service agreement with Justice Works.
- approved a collection service contract with Penn Credit Corp.
- appointed Misty Doran and reappointed Tyler Kirkwood to the Central Pennsylvania Community Action Inc. Board of Directors.
- appointed Jarret Ingram to the Clearfield County Planning Commission.
- appointed Belinda Snyder to the Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority.
- approved a purchase of service agreement with Hopes Haven.
- approved a consulting service agreement with Data Visions Group LLC.
- announced the cancellation of the March 5, 2024 work session meeting.
- approved the minutes of the Jan. 23 board meeting as presented by the chief clerk.
- approved the bills as presented by the Controller’s office.