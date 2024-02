Brian Matthew Lewis, 42, of Brookville, PA, passed away on Sunday, February, 11, 2024. Brian was born on September 19, 1981, to Robert Craig and R. Janeen (Thrush) Lewis, in Brookville. Those that knew Brian, will remember him for his passion for sports, bikes, people, and spending time with family. Brian spent most of his days playing basketball, riding his […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/brian-matthew-lewis/