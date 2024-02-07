DUBOIS, Pa. — Join Penn State DuBois tonight, Wednesday, February 7, for the THON Spaghetti Send-Off Dinner and Hair Auction benefiting pediatric cancer. (Pictured above: From left, Penn State DuBois students Abigail Morgo, Madee Finalle, Rachel Allegretto, and Ella Wilson will represent the campus at THON 2024.) The event will be held at Hiller Student Union. Doors open at 5:30 […]

