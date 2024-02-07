BROOKVILLE, Pa. – Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce is encouraging dynamic and dedicated individuals to join their esteemed Board of Directors. As a pivotal part of their organization, board members play a crucial role in shaping the future of the local business community and driving economic growth in the town. Why join the board? Serving on the Brookville Area Chamber […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/brookville-chamber-announces-search-for-dynamic-individuals-to-join-board-of-directors/