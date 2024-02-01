DECATUR TOWNSHIP – A Philipsburg man has been accused of inappropriately touching a 17-year-old girl in October.

Dennis Paul Weld, 55, was charged Jan. 29 by Clearfield-based state police with felony aggravated indecent assault and corruption of minors, plus misdemeanor indecent assault.

The alleged assault occurred Oct. 22 at Weld’s Decatur Township residence, according to the affidavit of probable cause filed through the Kylertown magistrate’s office.

In an interview with state police, Weld reportedly denied the accusations but commented that “if something like that would have happened, it would have happened already.”

Weld is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Feb. 7 during centralized court at the Copper Cork Event Center in Clearfield. Bail is $10,000 monetary, which online court records indicate he’s posted.