CLEARFIELD – Service-based nonprofit organizations seeking volunteers to help further their mission are invited to reserve a spot for a table at the Clearfield County Volunteer Fair planned for 4:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 19, in the Agricultural Building at the Clearfield County Fairgrounds.

Registration is open through Friday, April 5, 2024. Those who wish to register are asked to contact Mary Beth Geppert at the Children’s Aid Society at 814-765-2686, ex. 202 or marybethg@childaid.org.

Registration is free. Organizations are asked to bring a door prize and raffle tickets for their table and offer a chance to win to those in attendance.

Clearfield County non-profit organizations registered for the volunteer fair will have the opportunity to set up information tables outlining the needs of their agency and ways in which volunteers can help.

Attendees will have a chance to learn about Clearfield County services and the pathways to becoming involved in the community as a volunteer.

Free and open to all members of the public, the volunteer fair is organized by the Children’s Aid Society, the Clearfield Revitalization Corp. and Mature Resources.