BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Laurel Eye Clinic is pleased to announce the winners of the 2023 Giving Eyes Contest! (Pictured above: Matthew Meneely, winner of the Giving Eyes contest pictured with the Laurel Eye Brookville Team) The Brookville area winner was Matthew Meneely, of Punxsutawney. Matthew is an electrician by trade and a devoted father who was nominated by his […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/sponsored-laurel-eye-clinic-announces-winners-of-2023-giving-eyes-contest/