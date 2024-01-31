State police at Clearfield
- State police reported a drug violation and warrant apprehension occurred Jan. 30 along the Clearfield Woodland Highway in Lawrence Township. According to a station-issued news release, troopers apprehended 31-year-old Franklin Minicucci of Clearfield on an arrest warrant in a child assault case. At that time, he was allegedly in possession of drugs. Charges were filed through the district court.
- State police received a report of criminal mischief Jan. 26 on Crossroads Boulevard in Bigler Township. According to a station-issued news release, a 33-year-old Coalport man caused damage to a grass field owned by the victim.