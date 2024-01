Theola M. Amundson, 94, of Punxsutawney, died Saturday, January 27, 2024, at the Punxsutawney Area Hospital. She was born January 26, 1930, in Punxsutawney, a daughter of the late Nellie E. (Hobba) and Earl K. Payne. Theola retired in 2006 after working for fifty years as an Optometric Technician. She worked for Dr. Douglas P. MacMillan for forty-seven years and […]

