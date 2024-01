Sandra “Sandy” Farbo, 84, of Walston, passed away on Friday, January 26, 2024, at Punxsutawney Area Hospital. She was born in Punxsutawney on April 01, 1939, a daughter of the late Frances Sutter. Mrs. Farbo was a faithful member of the Saints Cosmas and Damian Roman Catholic Church and formerly Saint Anthony Catholic Church in Walston and enjoyed attending mass. […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/sandra-sandy-farbo/