Ruth E. Rummerfield, 58, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, at her home. She was born July 8, 1965, in Punxsutawney, a daughter of the late Lois L. (Gromley) and William O. Smith. On October 15, 2011, she married E. Jerry Rummerfield, who survives. Ruth served in the United States Army Reserves. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, […]

