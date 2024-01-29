Clearfield Regional
- Police received a report about an intoxicated male inside the Clearfield Walmart store Jan. 28. According to a department-issued news release, he was in the restroom passed out and had to be helped out by employees. Upon arrival of police, they located the male leaning against a vehicle that didn’t belong to him. It was also confirmed that he’d been formally trespassed from Walmart in 2022. Police have filed the appropriate charges for trespassing, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.
- Police reported a traffic violation occurred Jan. 27 at the Nichols Street Sheetz in Clearfield. During a traffic stop, a 32-year-old male from Lock Haven possessed a driver’s license requiring an ignition-interlock device and police say the vehicle he was operating didn’t have one in place. Charges were filed through the district court.
- Police reported a warrant apprehension occurred Jan. 27 on Reed Street in Clearfield. According to a department-issued news release, 38-year-old Robert Crotsley was housed in county jail for approximately $1,000 in active warrants.