Andrew J. “Jack” Lingenfelter, 91, of Punxsutawney, died Friday, January 26, 2024, at the Punxsutawney Area Hospital. Jack was born on July 4, 1932, in Punxsutawney, a son of the late Eleanor (Mann) Lingenfelter King and Neff Parnell Lingenfelter. He was first married to Deanna (Chapman) Lingenfelter who preceded him in death on June 21, 1993. He then married Beverly […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/andrew-j-jack-lingenfelter/