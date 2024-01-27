SNYDER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in DuBois are investigating the theft of nearly $40,000.00 of services for work completed on a house in Snyder Township. According to DuBois-based State Police, troopers are investigating a theft of services for work that was done to a house in Cemetery Hill in Snyder Township, Jefferson County. Police say the work—which was […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/police-investigating-theft-of-nearly-40k-of-services-in-snyder-township/