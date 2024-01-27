GROVE CITY — A strong showing by the 12-member contingent of Curwensville Golden Tide wrestlers, 10 of which contributed team points, has them tied for 14th place with Cranberry in the 40-team Fred Bell Memorial Tournament at Grove City High School.

The Tide has accumulated 60 points in the team race, which appears to be a two team battle for the title on Saturday between Penns Valley (109 points) and General McLane (108).

The Tide have four wrestlers in Saturday morning’s quarterfinals.

Going 2-0 were Austin Gilliland (19-10) at 107, Logan Aughenbaugh (30-3) at 172, and Trenton Guiher (19-9) at 215. Brooks Hendershot (9-8) only needed to go 1-0 at 285 to reach the quarters.

The lone Tide wrestler still alive in the consolation round is Alex Murawski (19-12), also at 172.

Going 1-2 and being eliminated were Noah Pentz (11-17) at 121, Cooper Haag (7-21) at 127, Jarett Anderson (9-13) at 152, Sammy Gustafson (4-12) at 160, and Heath Hawkins (13-8) at 189.

Going 0-2 were Trenton Clyde (3-16) at 145 and Owen Caldwell (0-4) at 215.

Complete Fred Bell Tournament results courtesy PA-Wrestling.com can be found by clicking HERE.

Curwensville results, also courtesy PA-Wrestling.com:

Pigtails

160 – Sam Gustafson pinned Austin Dunlap (Williamsport), 2:42

172 – Alex Murawski pinned James Sherman (Cambridge Springs), 2:25

Championship Round 1

107 – Austin Gilliland pinned Sam Burgunder (Chartiers Valley), 1:43

121 – Cael Yanek (Moon) pinned Noah Pentz, 0:53

127 – Nischal Dahal (Belle Vernon) pinned Cooper Haag, 1:03

145 – Chas Rush (Fort Cherry) pinned Trenton Clyde, 1:41

152 – Jarett Anderson pinned Aiden Gordon (Pine-Richland), 1:01

160 – Domenic Willis (Laurel) pinned Sam Gustafson, 3:00

172 – Alex Murawski dec. Drew Kockler (Franklin), 3-0

172 – Logan Augenbaugh pinned Ben Taylor (Central Valley), 0:31

189 – Kolton Carlson (Laurel) dec. Heath Hawkins, 4-0

215 – Trenton Guiher pinned Roemiere Washington (Moon), 3:30

215 – Gary Kiselka (Franklin) pinned Owen Caldwell, 0:17

285 – Brooks Hendershot pinned Mason Hewitt (McGuffey), 1:41

Consolation Round 1

121 – Noah Pentz pinned Anthony Davis (Grove City), 2:08

127 – Cooper Haag dec. Taven Koprivnak (Grove City), 8-2

145 – Luke Poland (Trinity) pinned Trenton Clyde, 1:18

160 – Sam Gustafson pinned Michael Costalo (McGuffey), 1:26

189 – Heath Hawkins dec. Aidan Mancuso (Youngsville), 5-3

215 – Burke Hancock (Titusville) pinned Owen Caldwell, 0:56

Championship Round 2

107 – Austin Gilliland pinned Drake Buzzard (Fort Cherry), 5:44

152 – Cody Hamilton (Grove City) pinned Jarett Anderson, 1:14

172 – Elijah Brown (Belle Vernon) pinned Alex Murawski, 0:42

172 – Logan Augenbaugh pinned Connor Kearns (Meadville), 2:51

215 – Trenton Guiher pinned Solomon Weigand (Pine-Richland), 2:54

285 – Brooks Hendershot pinned Perry Riggle (Belle Vernon), 0:55

Consolation Round 2

121 – Kenji Walter (Southwestern, NY) won by tech. fall over Noah Pentz, 17-1 5:00

127 – Joel Conklin (Penns Valley) pinned Cooper Haag, 1:48

152 – Zachary Regotti (Moon) pinned Jarett Anderson, 4:55

160 – Michael Lawrence (Chartiers Valley) pinned Sam Gustafson, 2:26

172 – Alex Murawski dec. Logan Glock (Hampton), 4-0

189 – Bekzod Sharitov (Moon) dec. Heath Hawkins, 7-0

Curwensville wrestlers in bold.