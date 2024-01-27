BEDFORD — After one day of action at the Thomas Chevrolet Tournament in Bedford, the Clearfield Bison are in fourth place in a tight team race that has the top-6 teams all lumped between 100.5 and 123 points. Chestnut Ridge leads while Clearfield has 104.

The highlight for the Bison was that not one, but two, wrestlers reached their milestone 100th career victory. Both junior Brady Collins at 152 and senior Carter Chamberlain at 215 entered the tourney with 98 wins.

Brady Collins, right above the word “WINS” won his 100th match

Each went 2-0 to start the day and each had pins for their 100th win.

Collins (28-2) went on to his 101st win to reach Saturday morning’s semifinals. Chamberlain (18-5) was defeated in the quarterfinals and will wrestle in the blood round.

Collins will be joined by three teammates in the semis. They are Cash Diehl (20-7) at 121, Bryndin Chamberlain (17-10), who had three falls at 127, and Colton Ryan (24-8) at 133.

Joining Chamberlain in the blood round, one win away from a podium finish, are Dakota Shugarts (15-10) at 114, Adam Rougeux (20-9) at 133, Colton Bumbarger (17-9) at 139, and Ty Aveni (24-11) at 145.

Carter Chamberlain, front and center, won his 100th match

Ousted from the tourney were Xavier Lutz (13-13) at 107, Will Domico (18-8), who lost two 1-point decisions, at 160, Hunter Ressler (13-15) at 189, and Nick Bailor (11-13) at 285.

Complete Day 1 results can be found by clicking HERE, courtesy PA-Wrestling.com

Clearfield Results from Day 1 courtesy PA-wrestling.com (Clearfield wrestlers in BOLD):

Championship Round 1

107 – Owen Wolfgang (Tri Valley) won by tech. fall over Xavier Lutz, 19-3 5:37

114 – Dakota Shugarts pinned Ezekiel Brambley (Bedford), 0:53

121 – Cash Diehl pinned Riley Defibaugh (Everett), 2:52

127 – Bryndin Chamberlain pinned Landon Hough (Frazier), 1:01

133 – Colton Ryan pinned Sam Speicher (Berlin Brothersvalley), 1:00

133 – Adam Rougeux pinned Isaac Filak (Penn Cambria), 1:35

139 – Colton Bumbarger pinned Brendan Cole (West Greene), 0:30

145 – Ty Aveni pinned Kyler Gardner (Bedford), 0:51

152 – Brady Collins pinned Hayden Mercer (Athens), 1:32

160 – Will Domico pinned Carter Twombly (Berlin Brothersvalley), 2:47

189 – Joe Burris (Northern Garrett, MD) pinned Hunter Ressler, 1:26

215 – Carter Chamberlain pinned Gianni Browne (Meyersdale), 2:22

285 – Nick Bailor pinned Cameron Reimold (Greenville), 3:17

Consolation Round 1

189 – Hunter Ressler maj. dec. Collin Pepple (Northern Bedford), 10-2

Championship Round 2

114 – Jorden Williams (Chartiers-Houston) pinned Dakota Shugarts, 2:36

121 – Cash Diehl dec. Jaxson Bruso (Tri Valley), 5-3

127 – Bryndin Chamberlain pinned Curtis Ramper (Tussey Mountain), 0:51

133 – Adam Rougeux pinned Karson Sipley (Athens), 1:46

133 – Colton Ryan pinned Liam Simpson (Huntingdon), 1:26

139 – Colton Bumbarger dec. Colin Wood (Somerset), 16-14

145 – Ty Aveni pinned Reese Hughes (Huntingdon), 1:55

152 – Brady Collins pinned Devin McCauley (Berlin Brothersvalley), 1:05

160 – Ricky Halford (North Schuylkill) dec. Will Domico, 3-2

215 – Carter Chamberlain pinned Caden McGraw (North Schuylkill), 0:32

285 – Landon Erdman (Huntingdon) dec. Nick Bailor, 2-1 TB2

Consolation Round 2

107 – Carter Christ (Conemaugh Township) dec. Xavier Lutz, 5-2

114 – Dakota Shugarts maj. dec. Alex Deritis (North Schuylkill), 9-0

160 – Ty Hornick (Mount Pleasant) dec. Will Domico, 7-6

189 – Trace Hay (Berlin Brothersvalley) pinned Hunter Ressler, 1:41

285 – Aiden Piper (Derry Area) pinned Nick Bailor, 0:48

Consolation Round 3

114 – Dakota Shugarts dec. Samuel Deist (Meyersdale), 6-4 SV

Championship Quarterfinals

121 – Cash Diehl dec. Kaden Casey (North Schuylkill), 6-2

127 – Bryndin Chamberlain pinned Moriek Jones (Berlin Brothersvalley), 5:11

133 – Mason Weyant (Chestnut Ridge) pinned Adam Rougeux, 2:52

133 – Colton Ryan dec. Lane Wright (Newport), 5-0

139 – Nolan Baumert (Line Mountain) maj. dec. Colton Bumbarger, 15-2

145 – Jayden Imler (Chestnut Ridge) dec. Ty Aveni, 2-0

152 – Brady Collins pinned Connor Davidson (Athens), 1:39

215 – Teague Calvin (Greenville) dec. Carter Chamberlain, 5-2