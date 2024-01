Carol Ann Oakes (77) of Brookville, PA passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, January 25, 2024. She was born Friday, January 17, 1947, in Edmonton, Metcalfe County, Kentucky, to James and Virginia Glover Beasley. She married the love of her life Edward Paul Oakes on January 5, 1968, in West Point, Kentucky, and following their wedding, they relocated to […]

