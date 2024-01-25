CURWENSVILLE — Nine contested matches led to nine falls, six in the first period, as the Brookville Raiders were able to defeat the Curwensville Golden Tide 48-18 on Wednesday night inside Patton Hall.

With the loss, the Golden Tide dipped to 8-12 on the season, while the Raiders are now 6-10.

After a minute and a half of wrestling had taken place for the evening, the Tide found themselves up 12-0 after 285 pounder Brooks Hendershot (7-8) and 107 pounder Austin Gilliland (17-10) each recorded first period falls.

After that, though, it was all Raiders as they put up 48 of the next 54 points that hit the scoreboard.

The lone blemish to the Raiders from 114 to 215 was a Sammy Gustafson (2-10) fall at 160 for the Tide.

Next up for the Tide is their annual trip to Grove City Friday and Saturday to participate in the Fred Bell Memorial Tournament. This year’s tourney features 33 teams. The Tide hope to improve upon their 18th place finish from a year ago,