WINGATE — The one word to describe the 2023-2024 Clearfield Bison basketball squad is short, but it makes an impact. Head coach Nate Glunt has consistently said that the team is “Gritty,” because even though the team’s record has not been great, they continue to battle every second and every possession. The next challenge for Clearfield came one week since their last game, this time on the road against a familiar foe, the Eagles of Bald Eagle Area.

This game was about heart, and opportunities. Clearfield would look inside and battle hard, coming back from a deficit to make the game tight. But, Bald Eagle would get the opportunities to put the game away, handing Clearfield a 45-40 loss that was painful for everyone on the court, and the bench.

Clearfield kept things close through the first quarter, as the two squads would trade buckets for the entire eight minutes, but the Bison found themselves down two possessions entering the second quarter. Things were similar in the second stanza, but Bald Eagle still managed to hold onto the lead, increasing it to three possessions heading into halftime, 25-16.

The second half is when the heart, and the opportunities, came to light.

The Bison would suddenly find some momentum that had eluded them the entire first half, dropping 19 points in the frame courtesy of five treys. Parker Collins ignited the Clearfield offense, bucketing nine of his game-high 21 points in the third. Defensively, Clearfield would limit the Eagles to only nine points, with only four of those points coming from the floor. However, the opportunities also came to light during the third quarter, as the Eagles would take advantage of Clearfield getting into foul trouble.

The new rules for fouls this season allowed the Eagles to head to the free throw line on seven occasions, hitting five of them. It was ultimately the difference in the entire game, as the Eagles would have 14 total chances at the foul line, 11 of them coming in the second half.

By contrast, the Bison went to the foul line at no point in the game. Bald Eagle committed 14 fouls all game, but none of the fouls made were shooting fouls, nor got to the point to let Clearfield automatically head to the line. On the opposite end, Clearfield had 19 fouls on the night, 13 of them in the second half. The Bison outscored the Eagles in the second half, 24-20. However, they could not overcome the gap that developed in the first half, nor the free opportunities at points Bald Eagle had all season. Of the Eagles’ 20 points in the second half, 50 percent came from the foul line.

Collins added in four assists in his 21-point night, the only player on the Bison to make double figures. For Bald Eagle, Kane Wolf topped the stat line with 10 points.

Clearfield (3-12) is back on their home court on Friday night. The Bison will play host to…the Bison, the Bedford Bison. It is an earlier start in the true “Battle of the Bison” as the two squads will tip-off in the Bison Gym at 6:15 p.m.

SCORE BY QUARTER

Clearfield 9 7 19 5 – 40

Bald Eagle 13 12 9 11 – 45

Clearfield – 40

Parker Collins 7 0-0 21, Evett Maines 4 0-0 9, Braison Patrick 2 0-0 6, Anthony Lopez 0 0-0 0, Braylen Way 0 0-0 0, Cooper Broad 1 0-0 2, Kai Lynch 0 0-0 0. TOTALS 14 0-0 40.

Bald Eagle – 45

Kahale Burns 2 5-5 9, Dru Smith 3 0-0 9, Kane Wolf 3 1-2 10, Ethan Hoover 0 0-0 0, Kaden Burns 0 1-2 1, Wade Habovick 0 0-0 0, Gavin Brooks 1 1-1 3, Cam Watkins 2 3-4 7, Wyatt Spackman 3 0-0 6. TOTALS 14 11-14 45.