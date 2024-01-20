HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) on Friday released its preliminary employment situation report for December of 2023.
Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was up one-tenth of a percentage point over the month to 3.5 percent in December. The U.S. unemployment rate was unchanged from November at 3.7 percent.
The Commonwealth’s unemployment rate was eight-tenths of a percentage point below its December 2022 level of 4.3 percent, while the national rate was up two-tenths of a percentage point over the year.
Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force – the estimated number of residents working or looking for work – was up 12,000 over the month due mostly to a gain in resident employment (+12,000).
Pennsylvania’s total non-farm jobs were up 6,200 over the month to a record high of 6,182,700. This was the 11th record high in 2023.
Jobs increased from November in five of the 11 industry super-sectors with the largest gain in education & health services (+4,800), which rose to a record high.
Two other super-sectors – construction and financial activities – also rose to record high levels in December.
Over the year, total non-farm jobs were up 111,700 with gains in nine of the 11 super-sectors. Education & health services (+58,400) had the largest volume over-the-year gain among super-sectors.
Note: The above data are seasonally adjusted. Seasonally-adjusted data provide the most valid month-to-month comparison. December data are preliminary and subject to revision.