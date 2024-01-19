CURWENSVILLE – Mature Resources Area Agency on Aging, AARP and the IRS have partnered to sponsor the free Senior Tax-Aide program again this year.

Tax-Aide will be held on Mondays and Tuesdays at the Curwensville Alliance Church in Curwensville starting Feb. 6,and running until April 15. Consumers will be seen by appointments only. No walk-ins will be accepted.

Those who wish to register may call the Tax-Aide hotline at 814-765-2691 and leave personal contact information. A tax aide volunteer will then call to set up an appointment. Participants are asked to have all their tax documents ready.

Since 1968, AARP Foundation Tax-Aide has provided free tax help to over 75 million taxpayers, with a focus on older adults with low to moderate income.

Tax-Aide volunteers are located nation-wide, and are trained and IRS-certified every year.