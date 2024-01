Leonard Anthony Lovenduski, 90, of Force, PA, passed away on January 17, 2024 at Penn Highlands Elk in St. Marys, PA after a recent illness. Born November 9, 1933 in Force, PA, he was the son of Peter and Helen (Visneski) Lovenduski. In the summer of 1958 he met his sweetheart Helen May (Scott) of Weedville, PA at Parker Dam […]

