JOHNSTOWN – A Clearfield woman has been sentenced in federal court to a total of 87 months in prison followed by four years of supervised release on her conviction of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Eric G. Olshan announced Thursday.

Senior U.S. District Judge Kim R. Gibson imposed the sentence on Brittany Luzier, 30.

According to information presented to the court, from July 2019 to June 2020, in the Western District of Pennsylvania, Luzier conspired to distribute five grams or more of actual methamphetamine.

Luzier was intercepted on a federal wiretap obtaining quantities of methamphetamine that she distributed to others.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Maureen Sheehan-Balchon prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.

U.S. Attorney Olshan commended the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Pennsylvania State Police for the investigation that led to the successful prosecution of Luzier.

Additional agencies participating in this investigation include the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Homeland Security Investigations, Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General, Clearfield County District Attorney’s Office, Erie County District Attorney’s Office, Millcreek Police Department, Erie Bureau of Police and other local law enforcement agencies.

This prosecution is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation.

OCDETF identifies, disrupts and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.