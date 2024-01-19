HUNTINGDON — The Clearfield Bison wrestling team put their undefeated record on the line Thursday night for the first time in a dual meet in almost a month when they visited the 17-1 Huntingdon Bearcats on their home turf.
After falling behind 3-0, the Bison rattled off five wins in a row, four by fall, to take a 28-3 lead, captured all the momentum, and never looked back on their way to a 43-22 victory to up their record to 7-0.
The match started at 114 and despite getting the opening takedown, Bison junior Xavier Lutz (9-9) was defeated 7-4 by Degan Brown (12-11).
Sophomore Cash Diehl (11-7) at 121 started the Bison stampede of three consecutive pins. Diehl was down 5-0 in the first period to Bearcat Alex Gladfelter (12-8), and was down 7-5 heading into the final period when he got the pin from the top position in 5:15 to give the Bison their first lead, one they wouldn’t relinquish the rest of the way.
After a back-and-forth first period which saw Bison sophomore Bryndin Chamberlain (11-7) escape with a 5-4 lead over Chris Gibson (14-11), a reversal and pin in the second period gave the visitors a 12-3 lead after the 127 pound bout.
Senior 133 pounder Adam Rougeux (13-7) was down 4-2 after one period, but reversed and pinned Liam Simpson (13-12) a minute into the second period.
Colton Ryan (15-8), Clearfield’s 139 pound sophomore, used the strength of five takedowns to earn a 12-4 major decision over Eric Mykut (19-8) to give the Bison a 22-3 lead.
After a second period fall by 145 pound sophomore Colton Bumbarger (10-7) over Reese Hughes (8-12), the Bison had a commanding 28-3 lead.
Bearcat Dominic Peruso (16-11) edged Bison junior Ty Aveni (16-10) 4-3 at 152 when he got a second and third period takedown to Aveni’s three escapes.
At 160, junior Brady Collins (19-2) built up a huge 17-3 lead over Grady Clark (24-6) before finally getting the pin at the 4;41 mark, building the Bison lead to 34-6. The win was Collins’ 92nd of his career.
Jake Uplinger (24-5) gave the hosts their third win of the night when he major decisioned senior Will Domico (12-5) 13-3 at 172.
189 pound junior Carter Freeland (8-5) used five near fall points during the first two periods and only gave up a couple of escapes and a late reversal to earn a 10-4 win over Landon Erdman (20-8), making the score 37-10 with three bouts to go.
Two time state qualifier Andrew McMonagle (27-1) had a 14-2 lead over Hunter Ressler (9-10) before getting the fall in 2:32 for the Bearcats at 215.
Moving up to 285 for the first time this season, Bison senior Carter Chamberlain (11-4) wasted little time in picking up his 93rd career win with a first period fall over Lincoln Miller (22-8).
Huntingdon’s Gaige Sholly (23-8) closed out the scoring for the match with a second period pin against David Magnuson (3-5) at 107, which set the final score at 43-22.
Next up for the Bison will be their own 15th Annual Bison Duals on Saturday at the Clearfield Area Junior/Senior High School
|Weight
|Summary
|Hunt
|Clfd
|114
|Degan Brown (Huntingdon Area Hs) over Xavier Lutz (Clearfield Area Hs) (Dec 7-4)
|3
|0
|121
|Cash Diehl (Clearfield Area Hs) over Alex Gladfelter (Huntingdon Area Hs) (Fall 5:15)
|3
|6
|127
|Bryndin Chamberlain (Clearfield Area Hs) over Chris Gibson (Huntingdon Area Hs) (Fall 2:31)
|3
|12
|133
|Adam Rougeux (Clearfield Area Hs) over Liam Simpson (Huntingdon Area Hs) (Fall 2:58)
|3
|18
|139
|Colton Ryan (Clearfield Area Hs) over Eric Mykut (Huntingdon Area Hs) (MD 12-4)
|3
|22
|145
|Colton Bumbarger (Clearfield Area Hs) over Reese Hughes (Huntingdon Area Hs) (Fall 2:52)
|3
|28
|152
|Dominic Peruso (Huntingdon Area Hs) over Ty Aveni (Clearfield Area Hs) (Dec 4-3)
|6
|28
|160
|Brady Collins (Clearfield Area Hs) over Grady Clark (Huntingdon Area Hs) (Fall 4:41)
|6
|34
|172
|Luke Uplinger (Huntingdon Area Hs) over Will Domico (Clearfield Area Hs) (MD 13-3)
|10
|34
|189
|Carter Freeland (Clearfield Area Hs) over Landon Erdman (Huntingdon Area Hs) (Dec 10-4)
|10
|37
|215
|Andrew McMonagle (Huntingdon Area Hs) over Hunter Ressler (Clearfield Area Hs) (Fall 2:32)
|16
|37
|285
|Carter Chamberlain (Clearfield Area Hs) over Lincoln Miller (Huntingdon Area Hs) (Fall 1:13)
|16
|43
|107
|Gaige Sholly (Huntingdon Area Hs) over David Magnuson (Clearfield Area Hs) (Fall 3:50)
|22
|43
BISON SCOREBOARD:
Date Opponent Score Record
12/01 & 02 @ Top Hat Tourney – Williamsport 133.5 pts. 6th place
12/05 ALTOONA 58 – 9 1 – 0
12/07 @ Penns Valley 37 – 24 2 – 0
12/12 PHILIPSBURG-OSCEOLA 42 – 25 3 – 0
12/14 @ DuBois 51 – 15 4 – 0
12/19 @ Brookville 48 – 20 5 – 0
12/21 TYRONE 51 – 20 6 – 0
01/05 & 06 @ Laurel Highlands Tourney – Tyrone 157 pts. 4th place
01/09 ST. MARYS ppd. 6 – 0
01/12 & 13 @ Mid-Winter Mayhem – IUP 138.5 pts. 3rd place
01/16 BALD EAGLE AREA ppd. 6 – 0
01/18 @ Huntingdon 43 – 22 7 – 0
01/20 BISON DUALS
01/23 ST. MARYS
01/30 @ Bellefonte
02/03 @ Team Districts – Brookville
02/23 & 24 @ District 9 Tourney – Clarion
03/01 & 02 @ Northwest Regional – Sharon
03/07 – 09 @ PIAA State Tourney – Hershey