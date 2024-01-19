HUNTINGDON — The Clearfield Bison wrestling team put their undefeated record on the line Thursday night for the first time in a dual meet in almost a month when they visited the 17-1 Huntingdon Bearcats on their home turf.

After falling behind 3-0, the Bison rattled off five wins in a row, four by fall, to take a 28-3 lead, captured all the momentum, and never looked back on their way to a 43-22 victory to up their record to 7-0.

The match started at 114 and despite getting the opening takedown, Bison junior Xavier Lutz (9-9) was defeated 7-4 by Degan Brown (12-11).

Sophomore Cash Diehl (11-7) at 121 started the Bison stampede of three consecutive pins. Diehl was down 5-0 in the first period to Bearcat Alex Gladfelter (12-8), and was down 7-5 heading into the final period when he got the pin from the top position in 5:15 to give the Bison their first lead, one they wouldn’t relinquish the rest of the way.

After a back-and-forth first period which saw Bison sophomore Bryndin Chamberlain (11-7) escape with a 5-4 lead over Chris Gibson (14-11), a reversal and pin in the second period gave the visitors a 12-3 lead after the 127 pound bout.

Senior 133 pounder Adam Rougeux (13-7) was down 4-2 after one period, but reversed and pinned Liam Simpson (13-12) a minute into the second period.

Colton Ryan (15-8), Clearfield’s 139 pound sophomore, used the strength of five takedowns to earn a 12-4 major decision over Eric Mykut (19-8) to give the Bison a 22-3 lead.

After a second period fall by 145 pound sophomore Colton Bumbarger (10-7) over Reese Hughes (8-12), the Bison had a commanding 28-3 lead.

Bearcat Dominic Peruso (16-11) edged Bison junior Ty Aveni (16-10) 4-3 at 152 when he got a second and third period takedown to Aveni’s three escapes.

At 160, junior Brady Collins (19-2) built up a huge 17-3 lead over Grady Clark (24-6) before finally getting the pin at the 4;41 mark, building the Bison lead to 34-6. The win was Collins’ 92nd of his career.

Jake Uplinger (24-5) gave the hosts their third win of the night when he major decisioned senior Will Domico (12-5) 13-3 at 172.

189 pound junior Carter Freeland (8-5) used five near fall points during the first two periods and only gave up a couple of escapes and a late reversal to earn a 10-4 win over Landon Erdman (20-8), making the score 37-10 with three bouts to go.

Two time state qualifier Andrew McMonagle (27-1) had a 14-2 lead over Hunter Ressler (9-10) before getting the fall in 2:32 for the Bearcats at 215.

Moving up to 285 for the first time this season, Bison senior Carter Chamberlain (11-4) wasted little time in picking up his 93rd career win with a first period fall over Lincoln Miller (22-8).

Huntingdon’s Gaige Sholly (23-8) closed out the scoring for the match with a second period pin against David Magnuson (3-5) at 107, which set the final score at 43-22.

Next up for the Bison will be their own 15th Annual Bison Duals on Saturday at the Clearfield Area Junior/Senior High School

BISON SCOREBOARD:

Date Opponent Score Record

12/01 & 02 @ Top Hat Tourney – Williamsport 133.5 pts. 6th place

12/05 ALTOONA 58 – 9 1 – 0

12/07 @ Penns Valley 37 – 24 2 – 0

12/12 PHILIPSBURG-OSCEOLA 42 – 25 3 – 0

12/14 @ DuBois 51 – 15 4 – 0

12/19 @ Brookville 48 – 20 5 – 0

12/21 TYRONE 51 – 20 6 – 0

01/05 & 06 @ Laurel Highlands Tourney – Tyrone 157 pts. 4th place

01/09 ST. MARYS ppd. 6 – 0

01/12 & 13 @ Mid-Winter Mayhem – IUP 138.5 pts. 3rd place

01/16 BALD EAGLE AREA ppd. 6 – 0

01/18 @ Huntingdon 43 – 22 7 – 0

01/20 BISON DUALS

01/23 ST. MARYS

01/30 @ Bellefonte

02/03 @ Team Districts – Brookville

02/23 & 24 @ District 9 Tourney – Clarion

03/01 & 02 @ Northwest Regional – Sharon

03/07 – 09 @ PIAA State Tourney – Hershey