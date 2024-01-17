HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Shapiro Administration on Tuesday announced a $379,000 grant to Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit to develop an apprenticeship program for teachers–a first-of-its-kind effort to address staffing shortages in Pennsylvania schools and create earn-as-you-learn opportunities for individuals interested in careers as certified elementary and secondary teachers. The Departments of Labor & Industry (L&I) and Education (PDE) partnered to […]

