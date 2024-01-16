DUBOIS, Pa. — The Penn State DuBois Office of Student Engagement will welcome students and members of the public to Hiller Auditorium on Thursday, January 18, to experience the unique sounds of The Trills, a six-member a cappella family with a passion for performance, collaboration and creating unforgettable experiences for everyone. The group started performing professionally in 2019 and since […]

