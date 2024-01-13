BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Don’t miss the “New Year, New Look” sale at BGM Custom Wear. Get 12 tumblers, 12 screen-printed tees, and 12 screen-printed crew neck sweatshirts with your logo on them for $400! *Price includes artwork and savings of over $100. Check out BGM’s online store here: www.brookvilleglove.com-embroidery-and-printing. Call 814-849-7325 to discuss your needs. BGM is located at […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/sponsored-new-year-new-look-sale-at-bgm-custom-wear/